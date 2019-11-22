For some college football teams, the dream to advance to the playoffs can be just that—a dream. For others, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. For teams like the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and the No. 17 University of Redlands, the playoffs are almost an expectation.
The Crusaders (10-0) of UMHB are hosting Redlands’ Bulldogs (9-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday at noon at Crusader Stadium in Belton. This is UMHB’s 16th straight trip to the playoffs and the Bulldogs are making a ninth appearance in the post-season.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the first game has always been as far as they get. Three of their first-round losses have come at the hands of the Crusaders, who currently hold a 5-0 record against Redlands. The most recent playoff game between the two was 2016.
The winner of the game will face the Berry College/Huntingdon College winner.
