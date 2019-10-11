BELTON — No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor took their first road trip of the season last weekend, returning home with a 79-0 victory over McMurry University in Abilene. The Crusaders return for a home game against East Texas Baptist University for a 2 p.m. kickoff.

The Crusaders (4-0, 3-0 American Southwest Conference) appears to be in mid-season form. In their last two games, UMHB has outscored their opponents, 144-0. Conference rival ETBU (2-2, 2-1 ASC) come into the game after defeating Belhaven University, 28-17. The only time the Tigers have beaten the Crusaders was a 28-21 overtime win in 2003 in Belton.

