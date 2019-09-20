The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts Belhaven University in the conference opener for the Crusaders. The game will be played Saturday at 6 p.m.

The No. 1 Crusaders opened the season with a convincing 56-15 win over Albright College last Saturday, extending its overall win streak to 16 games. The team has also won 33 straight regular season games, including 27 American Southwest Conference games and 62 regular season home games.

Mary Hardin-Baylor is 1—0 on the season, while Belhaven comes into the game 0-2 and 0-1 in conference play. The Blazers lost to Louisiana College last week, 20-14.

This will the second in three straight home games to open the season and will host “Hometown Heroes” in honor of first responders in Saturday’s game.

