BELTON – Wisconsin-Whitewater was able to do what no team has done in the last 28 games. The Warhawks defeated the No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders, 26-7, ending the Crusaders’ bid to repeat as NCAA Division III champions.
The Warhawks (12-1), scored first with a field goal near the end of the first quarter. The visitors scored again, this time a touchdown, with 8:23 left in the first half. The Crusaders scored their only points with 49 seconds left in the first half with a pass play.
Whitewater’s key to the win was long drives, consuming yards and clock. The Warhawks ran for 239 yards and 42:45 time of possession. In contrast, UMHB had -3 yards rushing and only 140 yards of total offense.
Wisconsin-Whitewater will play Saint John’s in the semifinals.
MCC Highlassies win in Louisiana
EUNICE, La. – The McLennan Community College women’s basketball team improved their record to 10-3 with a win against LSU-Eunice Saturday, 71-67.
The game was close throughout, with MCC leading 14-12 after one quarter and 33-28 at the half. Eunice took the lead at the end of the third, 51-49, but the Highlassies battled back and gained the victory.
Jade Bradley scored 24 points for the ‘Lassies. Ny’Asia Goldman added 14 more points.
MCC hosts Blinn College on Dec. 30 with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
