No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor travels to Georgetown for its second road game, this time against Southwestern University for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

The Crusaders (5-0, 4-0 American Southwest Conference) have been dominating in their last few outings. Last week, the Cru defeated East Texas Baptist University, 50-14.

Southwestern (3-2, 2-2) also won last week, downing Belhaven University, 31-21.

UMHB expects to have to plan for “a lot of different things,” according to their head coach, Pete Fredenburg, citing Southwestern's use of multiple formations and personnel.

The Crusaders enter the game on a 20-game win streak and have won 37 straight regular season games, including 31 straight ASC games. Saturday will be the team’s chance to earn their 150th all-time conference win.

