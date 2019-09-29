BELTON – The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor started the season slowly, winning their district opener last week, 23-13. That’s unusual for a team that won games last season 53.3-4.5 in the regular season.
The Crusaders (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) seem to be back on track, routing visiting Howard Payne, 65-0, Saturday at Crusader Stadium.
Beginning with the opening drive, the home team scored three touchdowns in the first quarter, added four more in the second quarter, and ended the second half with two more touchdowns and a field goal.
UMHB had a season-high 557 yards in total offense, while holding the Yellow Jackets (2-2, 1-2 ASC) to 80 yards total offense. HPU entered the game averaging 41.3 points per game.
The Crusaders take the road for the first time this season when they travel to Abilene to play McMurry University (0-4, 0-3 ASC) in a conference game scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m.
