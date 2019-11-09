BELTON – In a game that would go a long way to determining who would win the American Southwest Conference, the defending champions left little doubt. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, hosting Texas Lutheran in a key conference game, jumped out to a 20 point lead Saturday before handing Texas Lutheran their first conference loss, 41-3, at Crusader Stadium.
The Crusaders (9-0, 8-0 ASC) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, then maintained that lead, 20-3, at halftime. From there, UMHB went into Cru control, scoring the last 23 points of the game. Texas Lutheran fell to 7-2, 7-1 ASC.
UMHB travels to Alpine to play Sul Ross State in the season finale. A win there will give the Crusaders an outright conference title. The NCAA Division III National Championship field will be announced 4:30 p.m. next Sunday. The Crusaders are expected to be named to the field to begin defense of their title.
’Lassies beat Killeen Force
TEMPLE — When the McLennan Community College women’s hoops team took the court Saturday at the Temple Classic, they faced the Killeen Force. Apparently, the force was with the Highlassies, who stretched their record to 4-0 after a 90-61 win.
Jade Bradley scored 20 for the ‘Lassies, as did Kenidi White. Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 10 more.
MCC travels to Brenham Tuesday for their next game, facing Blinn College.
No. 3 Baylor volleyball efficient in sweep of Tech
LUBBOCK – The third-ranked Baylor volleyball team smashed to its 20th win of the season with a sweep of Texas Tech, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21, on Saturday at United Spirit Arena.
Baylor (20-1, 10-1) was locked in, finishing with a season-high .396 hitting percentage. Three players reached double figures in kills – Yossiana Pressley (17), Gia Milana (11) and Marieke van der Mark (10).
Junior setter Hannah Lockin notched her 10th double-double of the year for the Bears with 42 assists and 14 digs.
Baylor will return to the Ferrell Center on Wednesday to face Kansas.
Highlanders fall in Hillsboro tourney
HILLSBORO – A pattern is developing with McLennan Community College’s men’s basketball team. They win the odd games with ease, then narrowly lose the even games. It happened again on Saturday, as the Highlanders fell to the Independence (Kansas) Pirates, 76-71, in the Joe White Classic.
MCC entered the second half down, 43-25, and trailed, 55-35, with 13:06 to go in the game. MCC used a 9-0 run and then continued to edge closer , pulling to within two, 71-69, with 40 seconds to play.
Akili Vining led the Highlanders with 28 points. Chris Pryor kicked in an additional 20 in the losing cause.
MCC will host Bossier Parish Monday at the Highlands with tipoff set for 6 p.m.
