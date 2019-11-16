ALPINE – The No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor came into the regular season finale undefeated and guaranteed a spot in the NCAA Division III playoffs. They were the conference champions. After Saturday’s game against Sul Ross, all those statements are still true as the Crusaders won, 77-14.
UMHB (10-0, 9-0 American Southwest Conference) never trailed in the game, scoring 27 points before Sul Ross (3-7, 3-6 ASC) was able to get on the board in the second quarter. By halftime, the Crusaders led, 43-14.
This is the 15th straight year that UMHB is ASC champion, and 17th in the last 18 years.
Pairings and other information regarding the playoffs will be announced Sunday.
