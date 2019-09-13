BELTON – The 2018 NCAA Division III national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor football team begins its season hosting Albright College for a 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff. Because UMHB plays nine conference games, this will be the only non-conference game of the season for the Crusaders.
The Cru begin their title defense with several key offensive players nursing injuries. Ryan Redding will be under center for the team because starter Jase Hammack is out with an undisclosed injury. In addition, none of UMHB's receivers or runners have ever played in a college game before.
The Crusaders also suspended an undisclosed number of players before the season for a "violation of team rules."
Albright lost their season opener last week to Salisbury, 63-28, and will travel to Belton for the first time Saturday. Last year’s season opener for both the Crusaders and the Lions resulted in UMHB taking a 91-7 victory at Albright.
UMHB is ranked No. 1 according to D3football.com, and the school will take time prior to kickoff to honor last year’s champions. There will also be a postgame fireworks display.
The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Radio (93.9 FM/1330 AM), with a pregame show airing at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.