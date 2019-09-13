BELTON – The 2018 NCAA Division III national champion Mary Hardin-Baylor football team begins its season hosting Albright College for a 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff. Because UMHB plays nine conference games, this will be the only non-conference game of the season for the Crusaders.

The Cru begin their title defense with several key offensive players nursing injuries. Ryan Redding will be under center for the team because starter Jase Hammack is out with an undisclosed injury. In addition, none of UMHB's receivers or runners have ever played in a college game before.

The Crusaders also suspended an undisclosed number of players before the season for a "violation of team rules."

Albright lost their season opener last week to Salisbury, 63-28, and will travel to Belton for the first time Saturday. Last year’s season opener for both the Crusaders and the Lions resulted in UMHB taking a 91-7 victory at Albright.

UMHB is ranked No. 1 according to D3football.com, and the school will take time prior to kickoff to honor last year’s champions. There will also be a postgame fireworks display.

The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Radio (93.9 FM/1330 AM), with a pregame show airing at 5:30 p.m.

