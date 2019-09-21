BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor had a hiccup Saturday but still managed to pull out the win, 23-13, against Belhaven University in the Crusaders’ conference opener.
The Crusaders returned a fumble by the Blazers on the opening possession, scoring four plays later 2:41 into the game. They stretched the lead to 14-0 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Luke Poorman to Jonel Reed.
Belhaven narrowed the lead with a 75-yard touchdown drive, but the extra point was blocked.
UMHB kicked a field goal to go up 17-6. Two more field goals in the second quarter made the halftime lead 23-6.
Belhaven stopped the Crusaders on the one-yard line in the second half opening drive. Later in the half, the Blazers drove 92 yards in eight plays, ending with a 22-yard touchdown pass.
Normally, UMHB wins handily, but the win still gives the Crusaders a 2-0 start with a 1-0 conference record. Belhaven fell to 0-3, 0-2 conference.
The Crusaders host Howard Payne next Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
