BELTON – On a day when college football saw upsets throughout the Big 12, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor came close to the same experience at the hands of rival Hardin-Simmons University Saturday. The No. 1Crusaders kicked a field goal as time expired, giving them a come-from-behind 15-14 win over the No. 14 Cowboys.

While both teams are used to scoring a lot of points in games, Saturday’s play showed both teams are capable of stout defense as well. The first points of the game came at the 14:23 mark of the second half, with HSU (5-2, 4-2 American Southwest Conference) scoring a touchdown and extra point. UMHB (7-0, 6-0 ASC) waited until the quarter was almost over, with 1:28 to go, before scoring their touchdown. Unlike the Cowboys, though, the Crusaders were unable to add the extra point and went into the halftime trailing, 7-6.

Both teams were unable to score in the third quarter until the Cowboys crossed the goal line at 3:48 of the quarter. With the extra point, the Cowboys led, 14-6.

The Crusaders then took over in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown with 11:26 to go in the game. The two-point conversion failed, setting up the dramatic final field goal.

UMHB will travel to Louisiana College Saturday for a noon kickoff in Pineville, Louisiana.

