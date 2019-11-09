BELTON – In a game that would go a long way to determining who would win the American Southwest Conference, the defending champions left little doubt. The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, hosting Texas Lutheran in a key conference game, jumped out to a 20 point lead Saturday before handing Texas Lutheran their first conference loss, 41-3, at Crusader Stadium.
The Crusaders (9-0, 8-0 ASC) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter, then maintained that lead, 20-3, at halftime. From there, UMHB went into Cru control, scoring the last 23 points of the game. Texas Lutheran fell to 7-2, 7-1 ASC.
UMHB travels to Alpine to play Sul Ross State in the season finale. A win there will give the Crusaders an outright conference title. The NCAA Division III National Championship field will be announced 4:30 p.m. next Sunday. The Crusaders are expected to be named to the field to begin defense of their title.
