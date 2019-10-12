COLLEGE STATION – Alabama made it crystal clear why it’s the No. 1 team in college football.
Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdown passes, Alabama’s special teams play was dominating, and the defense thwarted Texas A&M repeatedly in a 47-28 triumph Saturday afternoon.
“They took it to us in all three phases of the game,” said A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, a former assistant of Alabama’s Nick Saban.
“We had opportunities to get back into the game, but we didn’t make the plays we needed.”
The Aggies (3-3, 1-2) have two losses against No. 1-ranked teams this year (Clemson was No. 1 when they played Sept. 7).
A&M got off to as good a start as possible before the 106,749 spectators in Kyle Field with an 8-minute, 3-second drive to open the game and take a 7-0 lead on Kellen Mond’s 1-yard run.
But Alabama responded with a long drive of its own and Tagovailoa connected with Jaylen Waddle on third-and-seven for a 31-yard TD.
The touchdown pass made Tagovailoa Alabama’s all-time TD pass leader.
Tagovailoa also tossed his first interception of the season when Demani Richardson picked him off in the end zone with 2 minutes left before halftime as Alabama was trying to extend its 24-10 lead.
A&M marched 69 yards in 10 plays but bogged down and had to settle for a 32-yard Seth Small field goal as time expired for intermission.
Alabama’s return game was a particular sore spot for the Aggies, averaging 30.4 yards on five punt returns and 31.8 yards on five kickoff returns. It set up the Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0) in great field position repeatedly.
Alabama settled for a Joseph Bulovas 27-yard field goal on its opening drive of the second half. The Tide defense forced a three-and-out and Waddle returned Mann’s 57-yard punt 28 yards to the Tide 45.
Less than two minutes later, Tagovailoa made a beautiful 33-yard toss to Henry Ruggs III for a 34-13 Bama lead.
Tagovailoa looked crisp most of the game, finishing with 293 yards on 21 of 34 passing with touchdowns going to Ruggs, Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith. Smith led all receivers with 99 yards on seven catches, but was disqualified for throwing a punch late in the game when both sides were getting chippy.
A&M entered the fourth quarter trailing by only two touchdowns, down 34-20. But a poor decision and Alabama’s superior talent quickly put the game out of reach.
The Tide’s running game, which was lacking in the first three quarters, started gashing the A&M defense with big gains by Harris, who had 119 yards on 20 totes. Brian Robinson Jr. scored from 2 yards out to make it a 40-20 lead with 13:02 remaining.
Mond was sacked on first down, one of five sacks by the Alabama defense, and A&M had a quick three-and-out series.
Mann, who had his previous punt tipped, this time had it blocked by Ale Kaho. Tyrell Shavers scooped it up at the 2 and scored the touchdown for a 47-20 advantage.
“We missed an assignment on that punt, and that shouldn’t happen,” Fisher said. “We work on special teams more than anybody.”
Mond’s play was a bright spot for the Aggies. The junior quarterback made a number of plays scrambling for first downs and gained 110 yards on 16 carries. He was 24 for 42 for 264 yards passing and tossed TDs of 25 and 18 yards to tight end Jalen Wydermyer in the second half.
The freshman has four touchdowns in his nine receptions.
Fisher said Alabama’s talent was tough to contain.
“We gave them some inches and they took it,” he said. “They made the plays they had to make.”
A&M travels to Ole Miss next Saturday.
