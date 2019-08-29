COLLEGE STATION — No. 12 Texas A&M picked off Texas State four times Thursday night en route to a 41-7 season-opening victory at Kyle Field.
The Aggies are celebrating their 125th year of football and the defense had a dominating showing. The four picks were impressive, considering the Aggies had five interceptions all of last year.
Texas State avoided the shutout with 36 seconds left when backup quarterback Gresch Jensen hit Trevis Graham Jr. with a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Texas A&M rolled up 466 yards to the Bobcats’ 177.
Junior quarterback Kellen Mond was sharp most of the night, completing 19 of 27 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards on five carries and scored on a 5-yard keeper in the first quarter.
A&M led 28-0 at the half, converting two of its three interceptions for TDs. Texas State didn’t cross midfield until 2:18 remained in the third quarter.
But A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had to lament two point-blank missed opportunities for touchdowns.
The Aggies were trying to convert their third interception of the half for a score but Kendrick Rogers fumbled at the 1 at the end of his 12-yard catch.
In the third quarter Mond forced a throw into heavy coverage and Texas State linebacker Bryan London leapt up to snare it at the 1, killing another Aggie threat.
Beyond that, the Aggie offense hummed for the most part.
A&M had two running backs eclipse 100 yards for the game. Sophomore Jashuan Corbin was the workhorse, gaining 103 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown. He also had a TD catch. Freshman Isaiah Spiller added 106 yards on seven rushes, with 85 yards coming on a third-quarter scamper before he was brought down at the 1.
A&M receivers Quartney Davis and Jhamon Ausbon each had six receptions with a TD.
Bobcat coach Jake Spavital, a former assistant at A&M, pulled starter Tyler Vitt after his second interception. Vitt was 9-for-15 for 51 yards.
Jensen also had two picks, but overall was more solid. He was 20-for-31 for 160 yards and had the late TD.
Freshman Zach Calzada filled in the fourth quarter after Mond departed. He was 4-for-9 for 38 yards.
