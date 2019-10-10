The NCAA's Committee on Infractions announced on Thursday that Mary Hardin-Baylor would be required to surrender victories earned by the football team for the 2016-2017 seasons, including the school’s first national championship in 2016. UMHB has announced its intention to appeal the decision.
The infractions stem from events that took place during the two seasons in question. During that time, UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg and other associate coaches provided local transportation to one student-athlete at the school. Fredenburg loaned the student the use of a 2006 Subaru. Fredenburg also loaned the car to another player for about an hour. The loans are a violation of NCAA rules regarding impermissible benefits.
Upon learning of the potential violations, the university performed an internal investigation into the matters and self-reported the incident to the NCAA. As a result of the investigation, UMHB imposed a three-month suspension without pay on Fredenburg as well as a three-game suspension at the start of the 2018 season. In addition, the school placed the football program on probation for two years, enhanced compliance training and a $2,500 fine.
The university sent a comprehensive self-report to the NCAA. The NCAA Summary Disposition process reviewed the report, and, in collaboration with the university and Fredenburg, agreed to the facts of the violation. This agreement precluded the need for a formal hearing before the NCAA. While the NCAA accepted all of UMHB’s corrective actions and self-imposed penalties, it added the requirement of the vacating of the program’s records for the two seasons involved.
UMHB requested an expedited hearing on the matter of the season records, but the Committee on Infractions declined to remove the additional penalty. As a result, the university has elected to file an appeal to the NCAA Infractions Appeal Committee.
In a press release from the university announcing the NCAA decision, UMHB President Randy O’Rear said, “We have worked diligently with the NCAA during the last 20 months to complete this matter in a cooperative and honorable way, and we will continue to do so during the appeal process."
During the two-year probation period, the school will be required to notify all football prospects that the school is on probation. Additionally, the university is required to file a letter from the president at the end of the probation period affirming that the policies and procedures of the athletics department conform to NCAA regulations.
The Crusaders, currently ranked No. 1 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 Poll and the D3football.com Top 25 Poll, will be allowed to participate in post-season play and will have no recruiting bans.
The Crusaders host East Texas Baptist University for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.
