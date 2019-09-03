Iowa State’s Avery Rhodes is making up for lost time.
Rhodes, who missed much of the 2018 season with a hip injury, has been named the Big 12 Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week. The redshirt sophomore out of Midway opened the season with a solid four-block effort against Central Florida. In her next match, though, she erupted for 10 blocks in a win over Ole Miss. That was the most blocks by any Big 12 player last week.
It was the third 10-block match of her young career, but her first weekly Big 12 honor.
Rhodes was a multiple Super Centex honoree at Midway, and one of five Pantherette volleyball seniors who signed Division I letters her graduating year of 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.