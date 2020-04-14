The University of North Texas at Dallas has hired Rodney Belcher as head coach to lead the school’s inaugural women’s basketball team next year.
Belcher was a standout basketball player at Waco High and McLennan Community College, and graduated from the University of North Texas in 1987. He has spent the past six years as the head girls coach at Plano, where he accumulated a 168-44 record and a Class 6A state championship in 2018. Plano reached the playoffs in each of his six seasons as head coach.
Prior to that, he spent eight years as a Plano assistant. He also had stints as a boys basketball coach at Plano Vines, Bryan Adams and McKinney.
UNT-Dallas will open play as an NAIA program next fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.