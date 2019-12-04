IRVING, Texas — Akili Vining had a hot shooting night and scorched the nets for a game-high 28 points to fuel the McLennan men’s basketball team over North Lake, 77-64, on Wednesday night.
Vining knocked down three of MCC’s seven 3-point bombs, including a corner swish that gave the Highlanders (7-6) their first double-digit lead of the game four minutes into the second half. MCC eventually stretched that gap to 17 and cruised home with the win.
Cameron Copeland complemented Vining’s nice night with 23 points, hitting four treys of his own. Tre Thomas chipped in 12.
Trey Nelson led North Lake (5-6) with 20.
MCC will host Eastfield next Monday at 6 p.m. before taking a three-week break for the holidays.
Rangers honor past with dimensions at new stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — The dimensions at the new Texas Rangers’ ballpark will be similar to their old stadium, with slightly altered distances designed to honor the team’s retired jersey numbers.
The left field pole will be 329 feet from home plate, the 29 a reference to former third baseman Adrian Beltre’s jersey. It will be 407 feet to straightaway center field, honoring Hall of Fame catcher Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez, and 410 at the deepest points to mark Michael Young’s No. 10.
Former manager Johnny Oates’ No. 26 will be marked by the 326 feet to the right field pole at Globe Life Field.
Rangers officials unveiled the dimensions Wednesday. The first game in the new stadium will be an exhibition against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23, and the first regular-season game will be March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.
At the team’s home stadium the past 26 seasons, the dimensions were 332 feet to left field, 400 in straight away center with 407 to the deepest points, and 325 to right.
There will be a marker at 334 feet on the eight-foot wall in left field noting the No. 34 worn by Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan. A 42 for Jackie Robinson will mark the distance from home plate to the backstop.
Hedge fund manager increasing stake in Mets ownership
NEW YORK — A hedge fund manager whose company paid $1.8 billion in U.S. criminal and civil settlements is in negotiations to increase his stake in the New York Mets, who left open the possibility he eventually could become controlling owner.
The team said Wednesday the deal between Sterling Partners and Steve Cohen would allow 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years.
Jeff Wilpon, the 57-year-old son of the owner, would remain as chief operating officer. Sterling Partners is controlled by the Wilpons.
Asked whether there could be a change in control in five years, Mets spokesman Harold Kaufman said the team had no comment beyond its statement.
49ers suspend radio announcer for ‘dark skin’ comment
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game for saying Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was adept at carrying out fakes because of his “dark skin color with a dark football.”
Ryan made the comments Monday in an interview on the 49ers’ flagship radio station KNBR when describing Jackson’s ability to fake handoffs and keep the ball on runs that hurt San Francisco in a 20-17 loss to the Ravens last week.
“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said on air. “I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point.”
Ryan issued a statement of apology through the team Wednesday
“I regret my choice of words in trying to describe the conditions of the game. Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologize to him and anyone else I offended,” he said.
The 49ers said in a statement that they are “disappointed” in Ryan and that he won’t broadcast Sunday’s game at New Orleans.
“We hold Tim to a high standard as a representative of our organization and he must be more thoughtful with his words,” the team said. “Tim has expressed remorse in a public statement and has also done so with us privately. We know Tim as a man of high integrity and are confident he will grow and learn from this experience.”
The 49ers also said they apologized to the Ravens.
USC retains coach Helton despite fan dissatisfaction
LOS ANGELES — Southern California has decided to retain Clay Helton, extending the head coach’s improbable 4½-year tenure atop the West Coast’s winningest college football program.
New athletic director Mike Bohn announced the decision four days after the No. 24 Trojans (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12) missed out on a trip to the conference title game when they finished one game behind No. 5 Utah in the Pac-12 South.
“His commitment to our student-athletes and to leading with integrity is vital to restoring our championship program, which is the goal for all of our teams,” Bohn wrote on his Twitter account. “Heading into 2020, Coach Helton and I will work together to take a hard look at all aspects of the football enterprise and will make the tough decisions necessary to compete at a championship level.”
