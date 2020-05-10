GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — McLennan Community College came into the championship game bruised and battered, the marks left by a demanding Junior College World Series. Nearly three hours later, the Highlanders traded the old look for a much improved one — that of the best junior college baseball team in the country.
With a 15-5 thrashing of Middle Georgia College Thursday night, the Highlanders completed a sweep of five straight games in the national tourney. MCC had been ranked No. 1 the last five weeks of the regular season. In their fourth straight tourney appearance, they proved their ranking.
The victory, MCC’s 58th of the year, was extra special for coach Rick Butler. It was the 400th of his 13-year career at MCC. It seemed only fitting that it came against Middle Georgia, the defending national champion which had won the tourney the previous three of four years.
“This one is sweet,” said Butler, whose overall record at MCC is 400-236. “It was a great win for this team. I couldn’t have asked for a better time. It came two days before my birthday.”
Last season MCC lost its only two tourney games to Middle Georgia and finished third, and their first loss was by the same humiliating 10-run score. This time, the Highlanders’ two wins over the Warriors — including a 3-1 victory Tuesday — meant the difference.
The Highlanders had seen Middle Georgia’s comeback ability and kept piling on the runs, even in the late innings. Middle Georgia had come back twice to defeat Pima (Ariz.) Community College, once after trailing 9-0 in the second inning. With 20 hits and eight walks, the Highlanders made sure it didn’t happen to them.
The MCC pitching staff resembled a MASH unit. Butler had to reach into his medical grab bag and pick somebody — his top three pitchers all had some kind of injury.
Butler came up with Jerry Faught, who less than 24 hours earlier, was sitting in the X-ray ward at St. Mary’s Hospital. In the third inning against Allen Community College Wednesday, Faught was knocked in the forehead by a hard shot by Duane Wales. Faught got up slowly, but had to be taken out of the game. The rest of the staff was in just as bad shape. Kenneth Patterson, who relieved the last 41/3 innings in a 9-6 extra-inning win over Allen County, had been hit in the face while trying to break up a double play against Middle Georgia. His nose and right side of his face were still badly swollen Thursday.
Lanny Hengst, who won two tourney games including the first game against Middle Georgia, pulled a muscle in his ribs.
“I wasn’t even worried about my head,” Faught said. “I just wanted to win. My concentration was good enough. I kept the ball down.”
Faught, 15-2 overall and 2-0 in the tourney, allowed eight hits, several of them hard hit. But he also escaped a few dangerous innings with some clutch play.
In the fifth, Middle Georgia loaded the bases with no outs. Faught allowed just one run and got Bruce Evans on a strikeout and forced Jim Leyritz to dribble back to the mound.
The next inning was just as tough to escape. Mike Fitzgerald reached on an error and Alex Diaz doubled to left field to open the inning. Faught stiffened again, allowing just one run and getting two ground balls. Faught walked only one and struck out five.
Before the game, Butler gave his team a little reminder. Last year, Middle Georgia came up through the loser’s bracket and beat Seminole College the last two games to win the series.
“We just weren’t going to give them a break,” said MCC shortstop Greg Dennis. “We just kept pouring it on. I think the 20 hits show how aggressive we were at the plate.”
By the fifth inning, MCC already had 11 runs and 15 hits. David Wrzesinski finished with four hits, while Dennis, David Turner and Chris Spear had three apiece. Turner went 11 for 18 and had 10 RBIs, earning the tourney’s Most Valuable Player award. Hengst was the Most Valuable Pitcher.
In the opening inning, Jay Buhner drove in Dennis with a single, while Patterson drove across two more with a triple off the left-field fence.
After scoring another run in the second, Dodd Johnson and Spear punched across runs to spark a four-run frame. With three more in the fifth, MCC still wasn’t letting up. Turner sparked the inning with a double in the left-field power alley.
“All we worried about was hitting the ball,” Kurt Prewitt said. “We’ve been an offensive team all year. We just piled it on.”
Faught allowed three doubles in the eighth to cut the MCC lead to 12-5, but the Highlanders responded with three in the ninth. Wrzesinski got a run-scoring single and Middle Georgia had a pair of errors. MCC pounded five Middle Georgia pitchers, with starter Shawn Hillegas getting the loss.
The Highlanders finished with 61 hits in their five games, scoring 54 runs. They were the first Texas team to win the title since Ranger Junior College in 1978. The Highlanders’ 58-7 season record shattered the old club mark by 12 games.
“If anybody has a doubt who is No. 1, I’d like to hear it,” Dennis said.
Dennis won’t get an argument on that one.
