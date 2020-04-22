A trio of McLennan Community College athletes have signed with four-year schools this week.
Elizabeth Critton of the MCC women’s basketball team is headed to McNeese State. The sophomore forward averaged 6.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Highlassies during the 2019-20 season. She was joined in signing by her teammate Shequana Jackson, who will play for UT-Tyler next year. Jackson, a sophomore post from Brooklyn, N.Y., played in two games this year for MCC before suffering a season-ending knee injury. As a freshman, she saw action in 23 games, averaging 2.3 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Also, MCC women’s golfer Madison Saenz will continue her career at Missouri Southern. The sophomore from El Paso competed in two tournaments in 2019-20 and earned a conference player of the week honor.
