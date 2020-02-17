TEMPLE — The Temple College men’s and women’s basketball teams scored a pair of victories over McLennan on Monday night at the Leopards’ gym.
The Temple women pulled away from the Highlassies in the second half for a 70-55 victory in the early game of the doubleheader.
Jordyn Carter led Temple with 17 points and Keiarra Rivers added 16. The Highlassies were led by Jade Bradley with 13.
The Leopards men followed by racing past MCC in the first half and holding on for an 82-71 win.
Kedrian Johnson paced Temple with 28 points. The Leopards established a 44-23 advantage by halftime, then stiff armed the Highlanders late in the game.
Chris Pryor led MCC with 17 points.
McLennan returns to action on Wednesday as the Highlassies and Highlanders host Southwestern Christian in a doubleheader at The Highlands gym starting at 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.