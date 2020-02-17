TEMPLE — The Temple College men’s and women’s basketball teams scored a pair of victories over McLennan on Monday night at the Leopards’ gym.

The Temple women pulled away from the Highlassies in the second half for a 70-55 victory in the early game of the doubleheader.

Jordyn Carter led Temple with 17 points and Keiarra Rivers added 16. The Highlassies were led by Jade Bradley with 13.

The Leopards men followed by racing past MCC in the first half and holding on for an 82-71 win.

Kedrian Johnson paced Temple with 28 points. The Leopards established a 44-23 advantage by halftime, then stiff armed the Highlanders late in the game.

Chris Pryor led MCC with 17 points.

McLennan returns to action on Wednesday as the Highlassies and Highlanders host Southwestern Christian in a doubleheader at The Highlands gym starting at 5.

