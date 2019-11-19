A rally couldn’t find home for the McLennan Community College men, as Blinn held off the hard-charging Highlanders, 75-69, at The Highlands on Tuesday.
MCC trailed by 11 early in the second half, but put together a 14-0 run highlighted by a Tre Thomas 3-pointer to take a 44-41 lead with 12:51 to go.
But Blinn later put together a 9-0 run of its own to go back on top, and the Buccaneers held off the Highlanders (4-6) in the end. Five different MCC players scored in double figures – led by Isaiah Wyatt, Lorenzo Anderson and Chris Pryor with 12 each. Akili Vining had 11 and Claven Wilson scored 10.
Tristan Ikpe and AJ Rainey hit for 18 apiece to lead Blinn.
MCC will host Paul Quinn’s JV at 7 p.m. Thursday.
