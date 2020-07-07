With a world turned topsy-turvy during the current COVID-19 pandemic, all sports have been altered in one way or another.
College sports are in the process of assessing how to start making plans again.
At McLennan Community College, the athletics department has had success in most of the programs. When the world shut down last spring, the baseball team was preparing for regional play and the men’s basketball was anticipating a chance to do some damage in the postseason.
Now the school has plans for the coming seasons. Since the Highlanders don’t have football or soccer, their first sports that will be allowed to compete will be the golf programs in September followed by basketball later in the fall.
Athletic Director Shawn Trochim said the that this year has been one of uncertainty. The last time any of the student-athletes were seen on campus was as classes were letting out for spring break.
Working with their conference, the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference, and the Region V people, MCC has come up with a plan in compliance with the NJCAA guidelines. The guidelines were issued on June 18 under the title “The Path for 2020-21 Sports.”
Trochim said MCC was able to have a few prospective student-athletes make an official visit. The visit consisted of giving the prospect a limited tour of the campus, including the gym, dorms and a building or two.
Ordinarily, basketball practices would start around October 1, with the first game played in November. Under the current plan, practices will begin Sept. 14 and the season will begin October 16.
“We wanted to complete the non-conference part of the schedule before Thanksgiving break,” she said.
The purpose of that is to help out with the northern schools. Many of them had said they wanted to have an extended break after Thanksgiving, so the southern and Texas schools agreed to the slightly altered schedule. The teams will have a six-week break between non-conference and conference play.
MCC will have a strict requirement for each of the players. Before any workouts, each player will have their temperature taken. If the temperature is at a certain level, that student will immediately be sent to the clinic, where they will be tested for COVID-19 and other possible illnesses like strep or flu.
Trochim also said that prior to working out, each student-athlete will be required to fill out a medical form. “If we don’t get the form, they don’t practice,” she said.
Men’s head coach Kevin Gill has learned to adjust and go forward with the changes taking place. He’s kept in touch with his players through Zoom as well as personal calls and texts, but he’s ready to get back to business.
According to Gill, if there are any international players, they will be allowed to return to campus between Aug. 2-5, in order to self-isolate. Players who live closer to campus will arrive starting Aug. 17. Pre-season workouts will begin, but Gill echoed Trochim in that each student-athlete will be tested every time before a workout can begin.
Gill feels good about his team, even though he hasn’t worked with them since March. He has four returning starters, as well as a transfer guard from Midland and a good class of first-year players.
MCC men’s golf coach Vince Clark said he will have an easier time acclimating to the return of sports in the fall. By nature, golf is more social distanced with athletes being able to compete without ever coming within six feet of each other.
“I’m going to make some rules,” Clark said. “They can only touch their own equipment. They can’t pick up somebody else’s club and hand it to them. I’m not going to let them pull a ball out of a hole and throw it to the guy that just made the putt. Those are courteous things that you would normally do. But in this environment, I’m not going to let them do that.”
The MCC men’s golf team is scheduled to start its fall season Sept. 12-13 at the Collegiate Amateur in Andrews, Texas.
“When we go on the road, we’re going to mask up,” Clark said. “I’d imagine we’re going to carry out a lot of food. It’s going to change the way we operate, but I don’t think it’s going to change the program in terms of competition and the joy, the fun that they guys will have.”
Trochim, Gill, Clark and the rest of MCC’s athletic program are committed to doing what’s best for their players.
“We’re trying to get them here, that’s the biggest thing,” Trochim said. “Our conference and region are meeting regularly to stay on top of things.”
