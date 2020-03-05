It’s always good to get off to a good start, and the McLennan Community College baseball did exactly that as they swept North Central, 5-4 and 6-5, in a conference opener doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark Thursday.
The Highlanders got on the scoreboard first in the first game, scoring a run in the bottom of the second inning. Garrett Martin doubled, followed by a Hank Bard walk. Miguel Santos hit a single that brought in Martin.
North Central scored a run in the top of the third, but MCC answered with another run in the third. Caleb Balgaard got on base after being hit by a pitch, and Caden Harris replaced him as a pinch runner. Martin and Bard both singled, with Bards’ single allowing Harris to score.
MCC scored two more runs in the bottom of the fourth, but North Central answered with three runs in the top of the fifth. The score remained tied until the Highlanders managed to score the deciding run in the bottom of the ninth.
Mathew Miles was walked and Brett Squires was hit by a pitch, putting men on first and second. Bard hit a double, scoring Miles and securing the win. Daniel Cole was the winning pitcher for the home team.
Rene Ramos was the winning pitcher in MCC’s 6-5 win in the second game.
North Central jumped out in front with two runs in the top of the first. MCC responded with a run when Jalen Battles hit a double and scored on Squires’ double.
North Central added two more runs in the top of the second, but the Highlanders tied the game with three-run third inning. Squires singled then moved to third on a balk. Santos got on base due to an error that also scored Squires. A wild pitch allowed Santos to reach second, and Santos scored when Morrow hit a single. Morrow reached second on an overthrow, and scored when Nick Pierce hit a single.
MCC took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. North Central then tied the game in the top of the fifth. MCC scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the bases were loaded with a triple by Morrow and two intentional walks. Jimmy Crooks was then walked, and Morrow came home with the winning run as a result.
The two teams will play another doubleheader on Saturday in Gainesville, with a noon start for game one.
