Falling two places in the lastest poll, the McLennan Community College baseball team played as if they were still in the top five with a run-rule win over the Galveston Whitecaps Monday in Huntsville, 15-4.
MCC (13-4) had built an 11 run lead by the time the Whitecaps got on the scoreboard. The Highlanders started the game with three runs in the top of the third off a three-run homer by Brett Squires. They followed that up with a seven-run second inning, again highlighted by a three-run homer, this time by Lane Battles. After scoring a run in the top of the fourth, MCC finally allowed two runs to be scored by the Whitecaps in the bottom of the same inning.
Dawson Sweatt earned the win, and Brett Squires went 3-4 with a double and two home runs and earning 4RBIs. Hank Bard went 4-4 with a double and 4RBIs, and Jalen Battles went 2-4 with a homer and 3 RBIs.
The Highlanders will be at home Thursday at the Bosque River Ballpark. They will host North Central in a noon doubleheader in a conference opener for MCC.
