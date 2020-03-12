Originally schedule to play on Saturday, the McLennan Community College baseball team moved up their doubleheader against Temple to Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The first game will start at 1 p.m.

The No. 10 Highlanders swept a doubleheader against Temple in Temple on Wednesday, winning the first game, 6-5, and the second one, 15-13.

MCC (19-5, 5-1 North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference) has gone 9-1 in their last 10 games, with the sole loss coming to North Central Texas College. The Highlanders had taken the first three games against North Central, but dropped the fourth game, 4-3. MCC currently stands in third place, one-half game behind second-place Weatherford. Grayson leads the conference with a 2-0 conference record.

Temple enters the game with a 12-12 overall record, and are currently 2-4 in conference play.

