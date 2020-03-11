McLennan’s 19th-ranked softball team garnered a home sweep of Temple on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlassies won the opening game, 3-0, behind a complete-game shutout from Reese Taylor in the circle, and then claimed a 10-4 win in the nightcap.

The opening game was scoreless until the fourth, when MCC (17-4, 6-2) loaded the bases with no outs and then scored when Melayna Lopez grounded into a double play.

MCC added two more runs in the sixth, scoring on a Temple error and a Lindsey Evans RBI single.

Taylor was brilliant in the circle, giving up only three hits.

In the second game, MCC scored five in the first inning to set a hot hitting tone. Cydney DeLeon went 3-for-3 with two doubles while Evans homered and drove in three runs.

MCC will play at Hill in a doubleheader starting at noon Thursday.

