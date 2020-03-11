McLennan’s 19th-ranked softball team garnered a home sweep of Temple on Wednesday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The Highlassies won the opening game, 3-0, behind a complete-game shutout from Reese Taylor in the circle, and then claimed a 10-4 win in the nightcap.
The opening game was scoreless until the fourth, when MCC (17-4, 6-2) loaded the bases with no outs and then scored when Melayna Lopez grounded into a double play.
MCC added two more runs in the sixth, scoring on a Temple error and a Lindsey Evans RBI single.
Taylor was brilliant in the circle, giving up only three hits.
In the second game, MCC scored five in the first inning to set a hot hitting tone. Cydney DeLeon went 3-for-3 with two doubles while Evans homered and drove in three runs.
MCC will play at Hill in a doubleheader starting at noon Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.