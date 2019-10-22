TYLER – The 10th-ranked McLennan men’s golf team won the team title at the Tyler Junior College Fall Invitational on Tuesday at Pine Spring Golf Club.

MCC shot rounds of 277 and 284 for a 561 total to win, beating Blinn’s “A” team by 14 strokes. Four MCC players finished in a tie for second overall – sophomore Mason Mikeska (70-72-142), sophomore Caden Honea (66-76-142), sophomore Will Fore (74-68-142) and freshman Ulrik Joergensen (72-70-142).

MCC will close out its fall season at the NJCAA National Preview Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 in Odessa.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments