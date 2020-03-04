The No. 11 McLennan baseball team will play North Central on Thursday, but has changed locations after heavy rains drenched the Waco area. Now the doubleheader will be played in Cleburne, at The Depot at Cleburne Station. First pitch for Game 1 is at noon.

MCC is 13-4 overall on the year, whereas North Central is 13-5. This will mark the conference opener for both clubs. MCC won three of four in the series last year.

