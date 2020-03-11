TEMPLE – The No. 10 McLennan baseball team squeaked out a sweet road sweep over Temple on Wednesday, as the Highlanders won, 6-5, in the seven-inning opener, before bashing their way to a 15-13 triumph in nine innings in Game 2.

MCC (19-5, 5-1) got a pair of home runs from Brett Squires in the second game, helping to combat an equally impressive hitting performance by the Leopards (12-12, 2-4). Both of Squires’ bombs were two-run shots and both came off Temple’s bullpen.

MCC fell behind, 4-1, in that game before going ahead with a four-run third. Temple went up 6-5 in the third on Parker McGrew’s two-run single, but Squires gave MCC the lead for good an inning later on the first of his two homers.

In the opener, MCC got off to a strong start, scoring three in the top of the first on Garrett Martin’s RBI groundout, and RBI hits from Hank Bard and Jimmy Crooks. The Highlanders pushed the gap to 4-0 on a Jalen Battles RBI single in the second, and they also took advantage of a two-run inside-the-park home run from Dylan Blomquist in the third.

Connor Phillips had his ups and downs on the mound for MCC, but the hard-throwing freshman right-hander still picked up the win to go to 3-1 on the year.

MCC and Temple will complete their series on Friday at the Bosque River Ballpark, a change from the original schedule.

