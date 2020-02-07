McLennan Community College took the first two games of a four-game series as they swept Angelina College Friday afternoon at the Bosque River Ballpark. MCC won the first game, 9-0, and took the second game, 9-3.
Connor Phillips was the winning pitcher for the Highlanders in the first game, with Ryan Segner earning the save. Garrett Martin hit a homer with four RBIs for MCC, and Caleb Balgaard went 3-4 with a triple and RBI.
In the second game, MCC held Angelina scoreless until the sixth and seventh innings. Dawson Sweatt got the win for the home team. Balgaard went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the second game.
The next two games against Angelina, to be played in Lufkin, were moved to a 2 p.m. start on Saturday. Originally, the games were scheduled for Sunday in Lufkin.
