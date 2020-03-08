After splitting their Saturday doubleheader with North Central Texas College, the McLennan Community College baseball team host Panola College Monday at the Bosque River Ballpark. The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
MCC won three out of four games against North Central, winning both games in Waco on Thursday and taking the first game, 5-1, on Saturday in Gainesville. The Highlanders dropped the final game, 4-3, giving No. 11 MCC an overall 16-5 record, while starting conference play 3-1.
The Panola game is not a conference game, but should be a welcome break before the Highlanders resume conference play at Temple in a doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday. The Panola game follows a pattern for the Highlanders. The schedule has MCC playing home-and-away doubleheaders against conference opponents, with those series broken up with non-conference games against such teams as Panola, Blinn College, San Jacinto-North and Paris Junior College.
