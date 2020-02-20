McLennan Community College baseball starts a three-game series with Navarro College as the Highlanders host the Bulldogs at Bosque River Ballpark Friday at 2 p.m. The next two games of the series will be played Saturday in Corsicana, beginning at noon.
The Highlanders (9-2) are coming off a tournament where the team went 2-2. They won both games against Alvin Community College, but fell to San Jacinto College-North twice.
