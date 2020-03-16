Another sports league came off the schedule on Monday as the NJCAA announced that it has canceled its basketball championships as well as spring sports competitions for the rest of the academic year.
The junior college sports organizations made the announcement on Twitter at about 1 p.m. on Monday, saying that it was following the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations in response to COVID-19 that gatherings of more than 50 people be halted for the next eight weeks.
Shortly after the announcement, McLennan Community College responded via Twitter, saying “Heartbreaking news. We wholeheartedly support the NJCAA’s decision, but this truly hurts. Praying for everyone’s health and safety as we fight Covid 19! God bless.”
MCC athletic director Shawn Trochim said the widespread cancellations in the sports world prepared her for Monday’s news.
“When we started looking at it on Saturday and seeing what was unfolding with the NCAA I have to say I wasn’t surprised with the steps the NJCAA took following that,” Trochim said.
The MCC athletic director said she has a coaches’ meeting scheduled for Tuesday. That will allow the Highlanders and Highlassies staff the chance to solve problems together.
“It’s definitely a situation where I’m going to go into a meeting and I’m not sure I have all the answers,” Trochim said.
The MCC sports affected by the NJCAA’s decision include baseball, softball, dance and men’s and women’s golf.
The Highlanders baseball team was off to a 19-5 start through the first six weeks of the season and had achieved a No. 10 ranking in last week’s NJCAA Division I poll.
The Highlassies softball team won four games last week to move to 19-4 this season and was ranked No. 19 in the Division I softball poll.
“Both our baseball and softball teams were poised to make a solid run in the conference race,” Trochim said. “It’s definitely a disappointment. At this level we know we put these teams together for one year and one year only.”
Similarly, MCC men’s golf was ranked No. 9 in the nation in the latest poll that came out in late February. The Highlassies women’s golf team most recently competed at the Texas-Rio Grande Valley Invitational as the only two-year program and finished ninth in a 13-team field.
On the positive side, Trochim said the NJCAA is going to allow athletes on teams who have completed less than 60 percent of their seasons to petition to have this year of eligibility restored. None of the affected MCC teams had completed 60 percent of their schedules.
Trochim is in a unique position as an athletic director as she has two daughters currently competing in college softball. Rhein Trochim is a junior outfielder at Illinois and Kadyn Trochim is a freshman infielder at MCC.
Perhaps because of that, she is particularly sensitive to parents’ needs at this time.
“For all of our parents, I know they’re living in a world of uncertainty,” Trochim said. “Our parents can definitely email me and I’ll do my very best to answer their questions.”
