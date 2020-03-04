ABILENE — One good dunk deserves another. Unfortunately for the McLennan men’s basketball team, the last-laugh dunk belonged to its opponent.
New Mexico Junior College took down MCC, 66-62, in the quarterfinals of the Region V Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The second-seeded Highlanders close out their season at 19-12.
In a tight game, MCC looked in good shape when Lorenzo Anderson zipped downcourt and fed Raquan Brown for the two-handed flush with just over a minute to play. That bucket tied the score at 62.
But New Mexico (23-8) had an emphatic answer on the other end. The Thunderbirds’ Gideon George got the ball at the high post, pump-faked MCC’s Cameron Copeland off his feet, penetrated toward the hoop, then angled a dump-off pass around Brown to his teammate Terrence Lewis for the go-ahead slam with 57.8 seconds left.
MCC had a chance to tie, but committed an offensive foul and gave the ball back to the Thunderbirds with 25 seconds left. After a foul, New Mexico’s Keaton Hervey sealed the victory with a pair of free throws.
Though MCC fell short of the 20-win mark, it goes down as a season of learning for Kevin Gill’s young squad, which featured no returning players entering the year. MCC has made the regional tournament every year under Gill since he took over the program in 2002.
Brown paced MCC with 18 points and Anderson added 17. Chris Pryor chipped in 12.
New Mexico advances to face Clarendon in Friday’s semifinals. Clarendon ousted Temple, 111-74, in what amounted to the final game in the longtime, successful career of Temple coach Kirby Johnson.
The Thunderbirds were topped by Hervey’s 22 points, while Lewis added 17.
Note: Copeland was named North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the final week of the regular season. He scored 22 points in MCC’s 79-76 win over Weatherford that gave MCC the No. 2 seed for the regional tourney.
