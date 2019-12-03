MIDLAND – The Midland College Lady Chaps edged McLennan, 82-79, on Tuesday at the Chaparral Center.

McLenna trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter, but cut Midland’s lead to two when Jade Bradley nailed a 3-pointer in the final minute.

The Lady Chaps made the necessary free throws at the end to hold off the Highlassies.

Bradely led McLennan with 22 points and Mele Kaloni Kailahi pitched in 14.

The Highlassies return to action on Saturday versus LSU-Eunice at 2 p.m.

