McLennan men’s golfer Mason Mikeska has been selected as an honorable mention pick on the NJCAA Ping All-America Team.

Mikeska, a sophomore from Midway, competed in six tournaments and a dual match for the Highlanders before the spring season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus shutdown. He picked up three top 10 finishes, including a tie for first in the Dr Pepper Classic at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and a tie for second at the TJC Fall Invitational in Tyler.

Mikeska plans to further his golf career at Oklahoma City University.

Recommended for you

Load comments