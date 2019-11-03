For the second game of the MCC Classic Saturday night, McLennan Community College split their games. The Highlassies took care of Angelina, 91-43, while the men’s team lost a squeaker to Cedar Valley, 86-84.
In the men’s game, the teams played a close game. Western Texas used a 13-0 run to gain a double-digit lead, but the Highlanders fought back with their own run, going 6-0 to cut the score to 29-25. The Westerners used a late run to take a 40-33 into the locker room at half.
MCC managed to even the game midway through the second half, but Western Texas once again pulled away to lead, 77-66, with 3:21 remaining in the game. The Highlanders fought back, using a strong defense, and pulled to within two with 13.7 seconds remaining. Both teams swapped two free throws and Western Texas managed to hold on for the win.
While the men lost a heartbreaker, the women’s team romped in their win over the Cedar Valley Lady Suns.
Cedar Valley took an early 2-0 lead, but that was the best the Lady Suns could do. MCC went on a 6-2 run. The first quarter ended with a Highlassie run of 14-3 to go into the second quarter leading, 21-9.
The second quarter was a continuation of the first, with McLennan going 21-8 to take a 42-17 lead at the half. The scoring domination continued in the second half, MCC outscoring Cedar Valley, 30-13 in the third and 19-13 in the fourth.
The Highlanders travel to Lufkin to play Angelina in a Tuesday game with tip off set for 7 p.m. The Highlassies play San Antonio College in a 7 p.m. game Friday in the Temple Classic.
