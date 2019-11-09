When the McLennan Community College women’s hoops team took the court Saturday at the Temple Classic, they faced the Killeen Force. Apparently, the force was with the Highlassies, who stretched their record to 4-0 after a 90-61 win.
Jade Bradley scored 20 for the ‘Lassies, as did Kenidi White. Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 10 more.
MCC travels to Brenham Tuesday for their next game, facing Blinn College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.