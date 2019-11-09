When the McLennan Community College women’s hoops team took the court Saturday at the Temple Classic, they faced the Killeen Force. Apparently, the force was with the Highlassies, who stretched their record to 4-0 after a 90-61 win.

Jade Bradley scored 20 for the ‘Lassies, as did Kenidi White. Mele Kaloni Kailahi added 10 more.

MCC travels to Brenham Tuesday for their next game, facing Blinn College.

