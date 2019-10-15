OKLAHOMA CITY — The McLennan women’s golf team shot 317-315-632 to finish in seventh place on Tuesday at Oklahoma City University’s Sydney Cox Invitational.
McLennan sophomore Ellie Darnell shot 75-78-153 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for 15th place.
Other McLennan scores included freshman Libby Singleton, tied for 22nd at 77-79-156; sophomore Emily Isaacson, tied for 34th, 82-78-160; sophomore medalist Madison Saenz, 36th, 82-79-161; freshman Ava Bruner, tied for 39th, 83-80-163; and freshman Alexis Rodriguez, 66th, 99-92-191.
