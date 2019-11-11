The 4-0 McLennan Community College Highlassies travel to Brenham to take on the Blinn College Buccaneers in a Tuesday night game scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

MCC has beaten Angelina College and Cedar Valley College in the MCC Classic, then won twice at the Temple Classic against San Antonio College and Killeen Force. The closest game to date was the first, a 74-59 win over Angelina.

Like the Highlassies, the Buccaneers have won their first four games. They won both their games at the Grayson Classic against Seminole State College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College. They have also beaten Temple College and Palo Alto College.

Following Tuesday’s game, the ‘Lassies will compete in the Coastal Bend Classic in Beeville. The Classic will take place Thursday through Saturday, where MCC will face, in order, Coastal Bend, Palo Alto College and Southwestern Texas Junior College.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments