The HIghlassies golf team opens their spring season travelling to Corpus Christi to play in the Islander Classic. The first two rounds will take place Monday with the second round on Tuesday.
The tournament, hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, will feature fourteen teams. Besides MCC and the host school, UT-RGV, Sam Houston State, Houston Baptist and Troy will also compete. Southern Illinois, Incarnate Word, Stephen F. Austin, McNeese State and Creighton will also compete. Cleveland State, Prairie View A&M and Texas A&M-Kingsville round out the field.
Last year, the ‘Lassies finished in 10th place at the Islander Classic. MCC finished in third place in their last tournament of the fall season at the WBU/Chicken Express Invitational in Plainview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.