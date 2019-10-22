PLAINVIEW -- The McLennan Community College women’s golf team placed third in the WBU/Chicken Express Invitational on Tuesday.
The Highlassies carded rounds of 316 and 323 as a team for a 639 total, behind only Western Texas (613) and Ranger (623).
MCC freshman Libby Singleton finished in seventh with rounds of 73 and 81 for a 154 total.
