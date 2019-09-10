FORT WORTH – The McLennan women’s golf team opened the fall season by claiming third place in the team standings at the Texas Intercollegiate on Tuesday at Hawks Creek Golf Club.
The Highlassies moved into third after posting 35-over-par 323 and 37-over 325 in the first 36 holes played on Monday. MCC then finished with another round of 323 in the final round for a 54-hole total of 971. Western Texas won the team title at 919, followed by host Texas Wesleyan at 927.
Sophomore Ellie Darnell shot 82-77-79 – 238 to finish in 13th individually, leading the Highlassies. Other McLennan scores included sophomore Rylee Taylor-Perez, tied for 17th, 79-83-81 – 243; sophomore Emily Isaacson, 20th, 84-81-79 – 244; freshman Libby Singleton, tied for 21st, 78-84-84 – 246; and sophomore Valeria Enriquez, 33rd, 87-88-89 – 264.
The Highlassies will continue their season by traveling to the Bearkat Women’s Invitational, Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at High Meadow Ranch Golf Club in Magnolia, Texas.
Pressley wins National Player of Week
Baylor volleyball’s Yossiana Pressley won National Player of the Week honors from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, the organization announced Tuesday.
Pressley has undoubtedly played like one of the top players in the country during No. 5 Baylor’s 5-0 start. She pounded 62 kills in Baylor’s three wins last week, with nine against Syracuse, 31 at then-No. 4 Wisconsin, and 20 against then-No. 11 Marquette. She currently ranks second in the country in kills per set at 6.25.
The Bears will play their first home match of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday against Houston in the Hampton Inn and Suites Baylor Invitational.
BU women’s golf places 4th at Trinity Forest
DALLAS — The Baylor women’s golf finished in fourth place after shooting 6-over-par 294 in Tuesday’s final round of the SMU Trinity Forest Invitational. The Bears carded 14-over 878 across three rounds at Trinity Forest Country Club, finishing 12 shots back of the lead.
Baylor (+14) trailed Oklahoma State (+2), Texas Tech (+8) and North Texas (+11). The Bears placed ahead of Colorado (+20), Memphis (+31), Kansas State (+33), Tulane (+49), SMU (+50), Tulsa (+50) and Central Arkansas (+59).
Baylor’s Gurleen Kaur recorded her sixth career top-10 finish by taking third place individually at 4-under-par 212. Kaur shot 3-under 69 in the final round to climb from seventh place to third.
Baylor graduate transfer Elodie Chapelet, senior Fiona Liddell and junior Diane Baillieux all shot 3-over 75 in the final round, and they joined Kaur to give the Bears four top-20 individual finishers. Chapelet tied for 16th place at 5-over 221, Liddell took 19th place at 6-over 222, and Baillieux tied for 20th place at 7-over 223.
Arkansas names Starkel new starting QB
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nick Starkel has been named Arkansas’ starting quarterback.
Starkel, a graduate transfer who previously played for Texas A&M, will replace Midway alum Ben Hicks for Saturday’s game against Colorado State.
After Hicks struggled Saturday against Mississippi, Starkel stepped in and went 17 for 24 for 201 yards and a touchdown.
“It wasn’t so much what Ben did or didn’t do. It’s what Nick did,” coach Chad Morris said Monday. “We were looking for a spark, something to get our offense moving, create some momentum, create some yards, give an opportunity for some big plays.”
Morris’ 14-game tenure as Arkansas coach has been pockmarked with problems. He won just two games in his first season with the Razorbacks in 2018 playing three different quarterbacks.
This season has been similar. After opening with a one-touchdown win over FCS program Portland State, the Razorbacks followed with a 14-point loss to fellow SEC cellar-dweller Ole Miss.
Starkel was a late arrival to Arkansas camp in the spring. Hicks, who tranferred in the offseason from SMU, was familiar with the Arkansas staff because Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock had Hicks as their starter at SMU.
Brown accused of rape by former trainer
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer.
Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.
Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, says it was “a consensual personal relationship.”
The New York Times first reported about the lawsuit.
Messages were left seeking comment from the Patriots and the NFL.
Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday, but has yet to play for the Patriots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.