PLAINVIEW — The McLennan Community College women’s golf team placed third in the WBU/Chicken Express Invitational on Tuesday.

The Highlassies carded rounds of 316 and 323 as a team for a 639 total, behind only Western Texas (613) and Ranger (623).

MCC freshman Libby Singleton finished in seventh with rounds of 73 and 81 for a 154 total.

