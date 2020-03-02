The McLennan Community College women’s golf team completed the first day of the UTRGV Invitational Monday sitting in ninth place. The Highlassies shot a two-round total of 322-323—645. Incarnate Word has the lead after shooting 296-298—594.
Emily Isaacson, a sophomore at MCC, led her teammates with an 83-74—157. She is currently in a tie for 30th place.
Ava Brunner shot 78-82—160 and is tied for 39th. Libby Singleton is tied for 47th after shooting 79-85—164, and Valerie Enriquez shot 83-83—166 and Ellie Darnell shot 82-84--160 and are tied for 53rd.
The tournament plays the final round Tuesday.
