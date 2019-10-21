PLAINVIEW – Women’s golf at McLennan Community College find themselves in fourth place at the WBU/Chicken Express Invitational as they shot a first-round 316 Monday.
MCC trails Western Texas, leading the tournament with 303. Ranger (305) sits in second place, and host Wayland Baptist is in third at 313. Bethany college is in fifth at 328.
Libby Singleton leads the HIghlassies, shooting a 73 and tied for second place in the individual standings. Other ‘Lassies in the tournament are Ana Enriquez (79) at 11th, Emily Isaacson and Ellie Darnell, both at 82 and tied for 16th; and Rylee Taylor-Perez, in 25th with an 87 round.
The tournament ends Tuesday with the final round to be played at the Plainview Country Club, site of Monday’s first round.
