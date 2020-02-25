CORPUS CHRISTI – The McLennan women’s golf team finished 12th at the Islander Classic, which wrapped up Tuesday at Corpus Christi Country Club.

MCC, the only two-year program in the field, shot consistently, finishing with a score of 331-332-321 for a 984 total. Sam Houston State won the event with a score of 893.

Sophomore Ellie Darnell shot rounds of 81, 80 and 81 for a 242 total, leading MCC and finishing in a tie for 48th overall.

