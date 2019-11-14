BEEVILLE — McLennan Community College Highlassies basketball kept their season perfect as they downed Coast Bend, 80-54, at the Coastal Bend Classic.

Kenidi White led MCC’s scoring with 17 points, and Raija Todd and Yumon Simien both added 10 more.

The Highlassies play Palo Alto Friday at 5 p.m. in the tournament.

